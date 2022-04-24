BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Jack Dorsey drops CEO title adopts 'Block Head'
Block Inc says its co-founder Jack Dorsey is changing his role from CEO, president and chairperson to “Block Head and Chairperson,” effective immediately.
Jack Dorsey drops CEO title adopts 'Block Head'
Jack Dorsey also co-founded Twitter and was its CEO until stepping down in November 2021. / AP
April 24, 2022

Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has a new title: Block Head.

A regulatory disclosure on Friday from digital payments company Block Inc says that its co-founder Dorsey is changing his role from Block's CEO, president and chairperson to “Block Head and Chairperson," effective immediately.

It's a semantic change only and there “will be no changes in Mr Dorsey’s roles and responsibilities,” the filing said.

Dorsey co-founded the payments business Square in 2009. It was renamed Block in December 2021 to reflect its growth to encompass the Tidal music streaming service, Cash App and TBD54566975, a financial services platform primarily focused on Bitcoin.

Recommended

Dorsey also co-founded Twitter and was its CEO until stepping down in November of 2021. 

Twitter has said he will remain on its board until May.

Dorsey's title change resembles a Tesla filing last year in which CEO Elon Musk added “Technoking of Tesla” to his official role at the electric car maker. 

The two know each other — Musk is now offering to buy Twitter for more than $43 billion.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars