French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that his far-right rival Marine Le Pen risked sparking a "civil war" in the European country if she was elected and implemented her plans to ban the Muslim headscarf in public.

During a televised presidential debate on Wednesday, Le Pen confirmed that she stood by her controversial idea of banning the headscarf, which she called "a uniform imposed by Islamists", but she said she was not "fighting against Islam."

Macron responded: "You are going to cause a civil war".

"I say this sincerely."

Both sides have clashed bitterly over relations with Russia and economic policy as they sought to sway undecided voters in a debate four days ahead of the presidential elections.

France faces a stark choice in Sunday's second-round run-off between the centrist president Macron and the anti-immigration Le Pen, who will seek to become the country's first far-right head of state in an outcome that would send shockwaves around Europe.

The president adopted an aggressive approach in the live televised debate, repeatedly seeking to land punches on Le Pen over her record, while she sought to keep the focus on the government's performance.

Macron targets Pen over Russian loan

The tone sharpened as the discussion moved to foreign policy, with Macron angrily zeroing on a loan Le Pen's party had taken from a Czech-Russian bank ahead of her 2017 election campaign.

"You are dependent on the Russian government and you are dependent on Mr (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Macron said. "When you speak to Russia you are speaking to your banker."

Macron and Le Pen, who exchanged a brief handshake before the debate, sat face-to-face at two individual tables separated by just a few metres.

Le Pen replied that she was "an absolutely and totally free woman", arguing that her party had only taken that loan as it could not find financing in France where banks refused to lend to her.

With Russia's assault on Ukraine overshadowing the campaign, Macron also attacked Le Pen for her past recognition of Russia's 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian peninsular of Crimea.

Le Pen replied: "I support a free Ukraine that is not submissive to the United States or the European Union or Russia, that is my position."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had urged Le Pen earlier to admit "she made a mistake" in her past admiration for Putin and her refusal to condemn his 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Even jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny waded into the fray with a Twitter thread accusing Le Pen of "corruption" and "selling political influence to Putin" over the loan of nine million euros ($10 million) from a bank he described as "Putin's notorious money-laundering outfit".

