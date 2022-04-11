Initial polls have shown Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government could lose the federal election next month, even as they showed him consolidating his position as the country's preferred leader.

On Monday, a Newspoll survey conducted for The Australian newspaper showed Morrison gaining a point to 44 percent, while opposition leader Anthony Albanese falling 3 points to 39 percent.

This is the largest lead the prime minister has held over his rival since February.

But the poll also said Morrison's conservative Liberal-National Party coalition, with a one-seat majority in the lower house of parliament, could lose 10 seats to Albanese's centre-left Labor.

The campaign is set to focus on cost-of-living pressures, climate change and questions over the major parties' competence.

