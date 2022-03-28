TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish cure for post-Covid smelling disorder gains popularity
Professor Aytug Altundag and his team have developed a modified treatment that has already cured patients who developed a smelling disorder after contracting Covid.
Turkish cure for post-Covid smelling disorder gains popularity
The therapy method published by Altundag and his team is now being used in several clinics around the world. / AA
March 28, 2022

A therapy method developed by a group of Turkish scientists to cure Covid-19 patients whose smell perception has changed is now being used in several clinics around the world.

The therapy, published in a United States-based scientific journal last year, is now being used in several clinics for recovered coronavirus patients around the world, Professor Aytug Altundag said.

Altundag, an expert in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery, and his team are behind the “modified smelling exercise/treatment” for parosmia, a smelling disorder, after Covid-19 infections.

This disorder causes odours to become distorted and is evident in long Covid-19 patients due to damage inflicted by the infection on smell receptors and parts of the brain.

In some cases, patients start perceiving the smell of coffee as bitter or onions smell rotten, according to experts.

Some patients even find the slightest smell of body odour unbearable. Though this side effect of the virus may seem insignificant, in some cases, it leads to eating disorders and hence, weight loss and depression.

READ MORE:Turkish biotech company develops artificial veins

Recommended

Complete recovery from loss of smell

Altundag said their method involves nine months of therapy with different smells for patients with severe symptoms and about one month for people with less severe symptoms. 

Altundag and his team are looking to further modify the therapy method based on different cultures and different countries.

The first step of the exercises involves what Altundag calls “classic” smells, from rose and lemon to eucalyptus.

Based on the response of the patient, more smells are added, from jasmine to green tea. As the exercise proceeds, more “spicy” odours are introduced to the patient.

The smelling exercises are tailored to each patient. “We conduct a smelling test with patients first and check their hedonic scale, as senses can vary for each person. Some people dislike the smell of eggs, while it is onions for others,” he said.

Altundag noted that patients who undertook the exercises recovered completely from loss of smell.

READ MORE:Cellular rejuvenation therapy: How scientists can reverse ageing

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks