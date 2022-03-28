A therapy method developed by a group of Turkish scientists to cure Covid-19 patients whose smell perception has changed is now being used in several clinics around the world.

The therapy, published in a United States-based scientific journal last year, is now being used in several clinics for recovered coronavirus patients around the world, Professor Aytug Altundag said.

Altundag, an expert in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery, and his team are behind the “modified smelling exercise/treatment” for parosmia, a smelling disorder, after Covid-19 infections.

This disorder causes odours to become distorted and is evident in long Covid-19 patients due to damage inflicted by the infection on smell receptors and parts of the brain.

In some cases, patients start perceiving the smell of coffee as bitter or onions smell rotten, according to experts.

Some patients even find the slightest smell of body odour unbearable. Though this side effect of the virus may seem insignificant, in some cases, it leads to eating disorders and hence, weight loss and depression.

