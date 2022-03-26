A top UN rights expert slammed the international community for allowing Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories to evolve into a system of "apartheid".

Michael Lynk, the UN special rapporteur on the rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, joined a growing number of voices describing Israel's separation policy as "apartheid.”

Presenting his final report to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday, the independent expert said that "the Israeli occupation, now in its 55th year with its end nowhere in sight, has become ever more entrenched and repressive."

"This is apartheid," he said, pointing to "relentless land confiscation, the ever-expanding Jewish-only settlements, the dual legal system, the vast gap in living conditions between Israeli settlers and the Palestinians living among them, the vast separation in political rights."

Israel has controlled the West Bank and east Jerusalem since 1967. Some 700,000 Jewish settlers now live in both areas, in settlements regarded as illegal under international law.

'Apartheid reality in a post-apartheid world'