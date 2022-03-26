West Africa's main political and economic bloc has said it would give Mali's military transitional government 12 to 16 months to arrange elections and offered Guinea's ruling junta a month to propose a democratic transition timeline.

After Friday's summit in the Ghanian capital Accra, leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also agreed to ask Burkina Faso's interim leaders to reduce a proposed transition of 36 months to a "more acceptable timeline," the bloc's Commission President Jean Claude Kassi Brou told a news conference.

West Africa has been rocked by two coups in Mali, one in Guinea and one in Burkina Faso since August 2020, tarnishing its reputation as a model of democratic progress in Africa.

The 15-nation ECOWAS has repeatedly condemned the putsches and is trying to bring power back into civilian hands.

"Our democratic values must be preserved," Kassi Brou said. "Some countries are going through challenges, but we must address those challenges collectively."

Sanctions

ECOWAS has already imposed sanctions on Guinea and Mali for dragging their feet on restoring constitutional order.