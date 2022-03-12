Pakistan has demanded a joint probe into a missile India said it accidentally fired into its territory, rejecting New Delhi's decision to hold an internal inquiry into the incident.

"Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities," Pakistan's foreign office said on Saturday.

"Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident," it added.

India said on Friday it had accidentally fired the missile into Pakistan this week because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.

In response, Pakistan called on the international community to play its "due role in promoting stability in a nuclearised environment."

Saturday's statement warned of "dire consequences" if any misinterpretation by one of the sides lead to an escalation.

