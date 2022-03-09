Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he believed Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Türkiye will be a "new turning point" in long-strained relations between the countries.

"Türkiye is ready to cooperate with Israel in the energy sector," Erdogan told reporters in a joint news conference with Herzog after their meeting in Ankara on Wednesday.

Erdogan said that both sides have discussed prospects of exporting Israeli gas to Europe through Türkiye.

Strengthening relations with Israel is of great importance for regional stability, peace as well as for both countries, he added.

"Our common goal with Israel is to revive political dialogue between our countries based on common interests, respect for mutual sensitivities," Turkish president said.

Israel's Herzog also said he believes relations with Türkiye will be based on "mutual respect" from now on.

"Our aim is to lay foundations for development of friendly relations between Türkiye, Israel and their peoples," Israeli president said.

READ MORE: Israel: Ties with Türkiye important to enhance stability in region

Palestine issue