The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog has met with Iranian officials as talks in Vienna over Tehran's tattered atomic deal with world powers appear to be reaching their end.

Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency described Saturday's visit to Tehran as a means “to address outstanding questions" as negotiators back in Europe appear to be reaching a deadline to see if the 2015 accord can be revived.

“This is a critical time but a positive outcome for everyone is possible,” Grossi wrote on Twitter ahead of his flight on Friday.

Grossi arrived on Saturday to a meeting with Mohammad Eslami, the head of the civilian Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. He was expected to later see Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

“It is expected that the issues between us and the agency in general will be reviewed and about how we will pursue different issues in the future," Behrouz Kamalvandi, an AEOI spokesman, told Iranian state television earlier on Saturday. "God willing, there will be an understanding.”

Tehran's growing uranium stockpile