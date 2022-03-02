Historically neutral countries - and those not aligned to any military alliances - including Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Ireland and Austria have broken that neutrality with fierce statements and unexpected military support over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden and Finland's participation in the NATO meeting for joint action against Russian aggression fueled allegations about whether these two countries might join the military alliance while facing immediate warnings of “serious military-political consequences” from Moscow.

Russian security threat

There is a general fear that Russia’s Ukraine invasion is “bringing war back to Europe,” posing a threat in terms of its security architecture.

“I don't think anyone could have predicted that Russia could go this far. Therefore, these countries gave up their neutrality as they became hesitant about the reliability of Russia,'' Faik Tanrikulu, Associate Professor at Medipol University, told TRT World.

While Russian convoy is inching to Ukraine’s capital Kiev, it signals to the pro-Ukraine alliance that Russia will pose a sharp threat as its dominance will increase, especially in Eastern Europe.

Moscow's active military power reaching NATO members’ borders increases the size of the threat.

''And these countries naturally take a stand. They want to create their security framework by putting themselves in the NATO mould to avoid experiencing the same Ukraine fate in its NATO membership process,'' Tanrikulu added.

Lack of decisiveness

Another reason some countries have chosen this path was because of the inability of the Western alliance to intervene early on in the crisis.

In his first press conference after the initial Russian attack on February 24, US President Biden stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been planning this for months.

''As I’ve been — as we’ve been saying all along. He moved more than 175,000 troops, military equipment into positions along the Ukrainian border,'' Biden said.

Tanrikulu says the US and the alliance did not take any drastic steps before Ukraine was set ‘on fire’.

''They did not show the same initiative they showed in other regions such as Libya and Egypt,'' he said.

Unprecedented US and public pressure on several governments to impose sanctions against Russia has also played its part in convincing these nations to abandon previous notions of neutrality.

Although the Pro-Ukraine alliance has been mobilised to isolate Russia politically and economically from the international system, it is unlikely that countries like Sweden and Finland will officially join NATO anytime soon.

''I don't think it's very likely to surround and punish Russia on all fronts. The entry of these countries into NATO would be to give the green light for World War III,'' Tanrikulu said.

The following is a list of what actions formerly neutral countries have taken after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Switzerland

A country that maintained neutrality through two World Wars has decided to impose comprehensive EU sanctions on Russia.

This will potentially freeze assets worth billions and further increase the strain on the Russian economy. According to data from the Swiss National Bank, Russian companies and individuals held more than $11 billion in assets in Swiss banks in 2020 - but the real number is likely much higher as that number is made up of only registered assets.

Moreover, the Federal Council also announced that it had banned entry to five oligarchs linked with Putin.

Flights from Russia are banned. But this will not include flights for humanitarian, medical, or diplomatic intentions.