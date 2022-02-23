Metaverse, the infamous 3D virtual network dubbed as the future of the internet, is a platform where people can exist and interact in brand new worlds by simply fashioning a headset.

It even has a duplicate of the Kaaba and features embassies, and users can explore the virtual world with 3D avatars.

However, as it turns out, the virtual network is also a platform for sexual content.

Jess Sherwood, a BBC News researcher, made a disturbing discovery when she entered the Metaverse app VRChat with a Meta Quest headset - she was undercover as a 13-year-old girl.

She had created a fake account - neither her real identity nor her age was verified. She merely needed a Facebook account for her fake profile.

Inside the app, the researcher visited rooms where users can encounter the avatars of other Metaverse users - without being separated on the basis of age.

These were all kinds of rooms, duplicating real-life places such as a McDonald's restaurant. Among those rooms, however, were strip clubs, and “rooms where avatars were simulating sex.”

The avatars had a feature that enabled them to remove their clothes and engage in erotic role-play - the virtual world featured sex toys as well.

Sherwood “witnessed grooming, sexual material, racist insults and a rape threat” according to BBC’s account.

An ‘unnerving’ experience

“Everything about the rooms feels unnerving. There are characters simulating sex acts on the floor in big groups, speaking to one another like children play-acting at being adult couples,” Sherwood told about her experience as quoted by BBC.

The rooms appeared to match the red light district in Amsterdam, and the music - controlled by the players - completed the picture, Sherwood told the British broadcaster.

“VRChat definitely felt more like an adult's playground than a child's,” she said.