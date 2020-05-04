The term the “post-Covid-19 world” has already entered our collective lexicon just as the “post-9/11 world” did more than two decades ago, and “post-War world” after the end of World War II.

Invoking the “post-Covid-19 world” reveals a sentiment that the world will never be the same again. However, the virus, rather than representing a rupture with the past, emerged as a shock but did not alter trajectories of international relations and globalisation.

While the virus appeared in the 2020s, it serves as a magnifying glass to trends that began earlier, particularly conflicts in the Middle East. Covid-19 will accelerate, not reverse pre-existing regional political, sociological, and economic dynamics, particularly instability.

A post-Covid-19 world?

The invocation of a post-Covid-19 world has been expressed via a variety of media. For example, the Atlantic Council think-tank featured a study entitled, “What world post-COVID-19? Three scenarios.” In the realm of business and economics, the magazine Forbes featured an article “Five Bold Predictions For The Post Covid-19 World.” In terms of sociology, the BBC’s Future section published a piece “How personal contact will change post-Covid-19.”

Prevailing analyses clearly reflect a perception of the pandemic representing a rupture with the past.

For the sake of comparison, the end of World War II represented a similar rupture in the collective imagination, with terms such as the “AtomicAge” emerging.

George Orwell’s essay, “You and the Atom Bomb,” offers insight for the present. Published in the London Tribune in October 1945, he predicted just a month after the dropping of the atomic bombs on Japan that these weapons would proliferate, and indeed by 1949, the USSR had obtained the bomb.

Orwell asked back in 1945 what if “the great nations make a tacit agreement never to use the atomic bomb against one another?” In his assessment, what would emerge is “a permanent state of ‘cold war’” that would produce “peace that is no peace.”

Thereafter the term “Cold War” emerged as a temporal term to delineate the period from 1945 to 1991. However, the tensions between the UK and the US on the one hand and the USSR on the other existed before World War II and persisted during that conflict despite their shared hostility to Germany and Japan.

The end of World War II accelerated those tensions and transformed the nature of the latent conflict before the war into one of deterrence and proxy conflicts after 1945. Rather than a rupture with time, Orwell introduced the term as a descriptive means as he anticipated the great powers would pursue their conflict through nuclear deterrence.

Accelerating regional dynamics in the Middle East