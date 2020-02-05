Forces loyal to Libya's warlord Khalifa Haftar killed at least three civilians, including two children, the UN-recognised government in Libya said on Wednesday.

Haftar’s militia targeted residential areas in southern Tripoli, according to forces loyal to Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA).

Four others were injured in the attacks.

Despite the Berlin Conference on Libya on January which called for a permanent ceasefire in the war-torn country, Haftar’s forces have continued their attacks.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Libya’s legitimate government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, claiming the lives of more than 1,000 people.

On January 12, the conflicting parties in Libya announced a ceasefire in response to a joint call by Turkey and Russia’s leaders.

But talks for a permanent ceasefire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow on January 14 without signing the deal.

Haftar agreed at the Berlin Conference on Libya to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire.