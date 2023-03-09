TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye continues to engage with stakeholders for grain deal extension
The Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal signed in February last year with an aim to prevent a global food crisis is due to expire on March 18.
Türkiye continues to engage with stakeholders for grain deal extension
National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said so far, at least 790 grain-loaded ships left Ukrainian ports carrying nearly 23.5 million tons of grains. / AA
March 9, 2023

Türkiye is making efforts to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative which is set to expire on March 18, the country's national defence minister said.

So far, at least 790 grain-loaded ships left Ukrainian ports carrying nearly 23.5 million tons of grains, Türkiye's National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

The Istanbul deal ensures a safe passage of grains and other essential items through Ukraine's Black Sea ports preventing a global food crisis.

Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

READ MORE:Türkiye calls for developing vulnerable nations at UN summit

Recommended

"We continue our negotiations with the UN, Ukraine and Russia, which are the parties to the grain initiative. Ukraine expressed a positive opinion on a second extension of the initiative."

Similarly, Russia has a positive attitude towards the extension of the initiative. We also hope and expect that the grain initiative will continue with the contribution of all parties. We continue our efforts in this direction," Akar said.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye will continue efforts to ease global food crisis

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years