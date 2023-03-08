Pakistani police have used water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the country’s former prime minister Imran Khan in the eastern city of Lahore.

Two dozen Khan supporters were arrested on Wednesday for defying a government ban on holding rallies, police said.

The developments followed Khan’s launching of provincial election campaigns on Tuesday for eastern Punjab and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, where the ex-premier's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has held a majority in past rounds of voting.

Khan, now opposition leader, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April. He has claimed his removal was illegal and has also campaigned for early parliamentary elections.

The government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, has dismissed Khan's demands, saying the nationwide vote will take place as scheduled later in the year.

'Police violence'

A senior leader from Khan's party, Hammad Azhar, said police detained scores of their supporters ahead of the planned rally, which was to start in Lahore's upscale Zaman Park area where Khan lives.