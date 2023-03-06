Indonesia will tighten customs checks at small ports to crackdown on the illegal import of second-hand shoes, responding to aReuters reportthat found footwear donated to a recycling scheme in Singapore was shipped to Indonesia.

In a statement titled "dismantling the scandal of illegal imports of used shoes", Indonesia's Ministry of Industry said on Monday that as a result of the Reuters story it would increase checks at ports to intercept any illegal second-hand shoe shipments.

"This incident shows that the illegal import of used shoes is carried out in an organised manner and misuses social projects," Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The practice of illegal importation of used shoes must be stopped because it has a bad impact on the domestic footwear industry."

The ministry is also proposing new incentives for local footwear manufacturers importing raw materials for their businesses, and imposing tighter regulations on businesses importing textiles, the statement said.

Dow and Sport Singapore apologised