Donald Trump has dramatically raised the stakes of the 2024 election as he warned he was the only candidate who could save America from "warmonger" Democrats and the "zealots and fools" of the mainstream Republican party.

Darkly invoking a nation on its knees, Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference [CPAC] on Saturday that Americans were "in an epic struggle to rescue our country from the people who hate it and want to absolutely destroy it."

"We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open border zealots and fools," he said, singling out multiple luminaries of the traditional party by name.

American voters, Trump said, were tired of "entrenched political dynasties in both parties, rotten special interests, China-loving politicians" and supporters of "endless foreign wars."

"We're going to have Word War III if something doesn't happen fast," he cautioned in a section voicing disapproval for US aid to Ukraine.

"I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III."

Trump spoke for around 100 minutes to close out the four-day CPAC, a short hop down the Potomac River from the nation's capital Washington.

CPAC was until recently the premier gathering of conservative thought leaders in America — but it has been swallowed whole by Trump's far-right "Make America Great Again" movement, with pundits referring to the event lately as "MAGApalooza."

READ MORE:Trump warns 2024 election 'our one shot' to save US

Grievances

"We are going to finish what we started," Trump said as he took to the stage, prompting a chant of "Four more years, four more years!"

The 2023 edition featured speeches from some of the country's most committed Trumpists — and even Brazil's defeated former president Jair Bolsonaro — although many potential 2024 candidates and Republican leadership skipped the convention.

The meeting drew smaller crowds than usual, raising questions over its continued relevance as many speeches played to empty rows of seating.

But the room was packed as Trump made his case for a second term, as he faces accusations of trying to steal the 2020 election through a multi-step criminal conspiracy that included inciting an insurrection.

For the most part, he rehearsed the same litany of voter fraud conspiracy theories and grievances against law enforcement and "radical left" prosecutors that he dusts off for every post-presidency public appearance.