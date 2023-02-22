The World Health Organization has been using the post-earthquake pause in sanctions to move badly needed health supplies and equipment into war-torn Syria.

The WHO on Wednesday said it was capitalising on the chance brought about by the suspending of sanctions to do some rapid procurement to revitalise Syria's shattered health services.

The United States has since temporarily lifted some sanctions, hoping to ensure that aid moves as quickly as possible to those affected.

"WHO is moving very rapidly right now, together with our partners, to take advantage of this pause in the sanctions," Rick Brennan, the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean regional emergency director, told a press conference.

"We have already started ordering equipment and supplies and we are working with UN partners on a collective approach to take advantage of the pause," he said from Gaziantep in southern Türkiye, having returned from northern Syria.

Damaged health facilities