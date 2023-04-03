WORLD
Landslide in eastern DRC leaves many dead
Around 25 mothers, with their children, were doing laundry in a stream at the foot of a mountain in Bolowa village in Masisi territory when the incident occurred.
Last September about 100 people died in Bihambwe village in Masisi territory from a landslide. / AFP Archive
April 3, 2023

At least 20 people have been killed in a landslide in eastern Congo, the government said.

The landslide occurred in Bolowa village in Masisi territory on Sunday, Lt. Col. Guillaume Ndjike Kaiko announced in a statement on Monday.

“As a result of this unfortunate incident, twenty people among our compatriots lost their lives and others are still missing and being searched for,” he said.

About 25 mothers with their children were doing laundry in a stream at the foot of a mountain when the landslide happened, burying some of them, Alphonse Mushesha Mihingano, a local administrator told The Associated Press.

Eastern Congo's been wracked by violence linked to more than 120 armed groups fighting for power, land and natural resources, while some fight to protect their communities. 

Landslides in this town don't happen often, however, they sometimes occur in other parts of the area.

Last September about 100 people died in Bihambwe village in Masisi territory from a landslide.

READ MORE:Flooding and landslide in DRC leave at least 50 people dead

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
