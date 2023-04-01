TÜRKİYE
Turkish UAV Bayraktar Akinci successfully test-fires supersonic missile
IHA-230 supersonic missile is capable of hitting targets up to 140 kilometres away.
Bayraktar Akinci fired Türkiye's first air-to-ground supersonic missile on March 31, 2023. / AA
April 1, 2023

The Turkish high-altitude unmanned combat aerial vehicle Bayraktar Akinci, manufactured by Turkish defence company, Baykar, has successfully test-fired an IHA-230 missile.

The missile is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 140 kilometres (90 miles), the company said in a statement on Friday.

The test firing of the missile, Türkiye's first air-to-ground supersonic missile developed by Türkiye's defence giant Roketsan, was completed successfully, Baykar said.

The missile, fired by Bayraktar Akinci in the Sinop Firing Range, hit the point 140 kilometres away on the Black Sea with a direct strike.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
