Recent events in Syria, Iraq expose aims of terrorist supporters: Türkiye
In a session chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the National Security Council reaffirms the country's determination to completely eliminate the PKK terrorist organisation and all its extensions.
The council has expressed the will to maintain the positive atmosphere in relations with Greece. / AA
March 30, 2023

Türkiye's National Security Council has vowed to continue its efforts to eliminate the PKK/YPG, despite the support that the terrorist group receives as shown in recent events in neighbouring Syria and Iraq.

The latest developments in Syria and Iraq have been "instrumental in understanding the real intention of those who continue to equip the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG by all means and capabilities, including helicopters, under the guise of combating terror group Daesh," the council said in a statement on Thursday after convening in the capital Ankara.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Noting Türkiye's success in counterterror operations, the National Security Council reaffirmed the country's determination "to completely eliminate the separatist terrorist organisation (referring to PKK/YPG) and all its extensions, despite all the support behind them, and will not allow the creation of a terror corridor along its borders."

Ties with Greece

Türkiye's efforts in maintaining peace and stability that was achieved in close consultation and cooperation with the Balkan countries, it also noted following the session at the presidential complex under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Developments that could affect existing issues in the region are being monitored closely, added the council.

On relations with Greece, the council expressed the will to maintain the positive atmosphere that was achieved recently, noting that it would benefit both sides, as well as the region.

It further underlined that current developments in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean were being followed closely.

SOURCE:AA
