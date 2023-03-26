Sunday, March 26, 2023

Ukraine has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council over Russia's announcement that it would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"Russia once again confirms its chronic inability to be a responsible steward of nuclear weapons as a means of deterrence and prevention of war, not as a tool of threats and intimidation," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Ukraine expects effective actions to counteract the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail from the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France... We demand that an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council be immediately convened for this purpose."

Follow more updates👇

1950 GMT — EU may start accession talks with Ukraine in June: Serbia

Supposing Kiev fails in the battlefield against Russia, the European Union may start negotiations on Ukraine's accession this June, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said.

Vucic told Pink TV that the talks are expected to be supported by the United States, which is trying to create its own influence zone in Brussels.

"The negotiations may start in June since Ukraine will almost certainly be unable to win militarily. I expect it (Ukraine) to receive a great impulse on its way to the bloc," Vucic said.

"I believe that a decision will be made to urgently start talks with possible emergency accession to the EU since there is a competition for NATO leadership and the Americans are trying to establish their own bloc inside the EU," he added.

1914 GMT — Lithuania to call for sanctions over Russian plan for nuclear weapons in Belarus

Lithuania has said it would call for new sanctions against Moscow and Minsk in response to Russia's plan to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The statement from Lithuania's foreign ministry came hours after NATO criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for what it called his "dangerous and irresponsible" nuclear rhetoric.

Lithuania will ask for the additional sanctions on Russia and Belarus to be included in a package of penalties being discu ssed in Brussels, the ministry's spokesperson said.

"Together with its Euro-Atlantic partners, Lithuania will decide how to react to these militaristic plans of the Russian and Belarusian regimes," the ministry said in a statement.

1713 GMT — Thousands sing for peace in war-torn Ukraine

Choirs from across the world have joined their voices to sing for peace in Ukraine, with nearly 300 singers gathering in Madrid where the initiative began a year ago.

Under cloudless blue skies, singers from 46 choirs in and around the Spanish capital gathered outside the Reina Sofia art museum and began singing at midday (1000 GMT) in an event involving thousands of others across Europe and Latin America.

This year, choirs joined from 81 locations in nine countries, with 1,000 singers from Ukraine joining their voices with others from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Denmark, Germany, Portugal and Venezuela.

The simultaneous event, which was broadcast live on YouTube, was organised by Choirs for Peace, an initiative started by Madrid choir a month after the war began.

1604 GMT — US crossed ‘all bounds’ in effort to assert 'hegemony': Russia

Russia has said that the US has crossed “all bounds” of diplomatic and ethical norms in an effort to assert its hegemony.

“You can expect anything from the United States. They have already overstepped all bounds, diplomatic, ethical, any other, in the desire to secure their hegemony,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TV channel Rossiya-24.

Russia has framed US opposition to its 13-month-old war on Ukraine as an attempt to enforce American “hegemony.”

1533 GMT — No indication Russia has moved nuclear weapons to Belarus: US

The United States has seen no indication that Russia has yet moved any nuclear weapons, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Sunday, after Moscow announced it would station tactical nuclear arms in Belarus.

"We have not seen any indication that he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) has made good on this pledge or moved any nuclear weapons around," Kirby told CBS.

1459 GMT — Ukrainian drone caused blast far from border, three hurt: Russia

Russian authorities have said a Ukrainian drone caused an explosion that injured three people in a town far from the two countries' border.

The Russian state-run news agency Tass reported authorities identified the drone as a Ukrainian Tu-141.

The explosion occurred Sunday afternoon in the town of Kireyevsk, in the Tula region about 300 kilometres (180 miles) from the border with Ukraine and 175 kilometres (110 miles) south of Moscow.

1412 GMT — Russian missiles strike two apartment blocks in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russian missiles have struck two apartment blocks in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, said the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office.

“The Russians continue to shell Avdiivka. They carried out a missile attack on two apartment blocks,” Andriy Yermak said in a message on his Telegram account.

Yermak added that no casualties were reported thus far.

1226 GMT — Berlin condemns Russian nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus

Germany has condemned a decision by Putin to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, bringing the arms closer to the European Union.

The announcement was "another attempt at nuclear intimidation by Russia", an official in the foreign office told AFP news agency.

Germany would not allow itself to be "put off our course" by Moscow's move, the source said on condition of anonymity.

"The comparison made by President Putin to nuclear sharing in NATO is misleading and does not justify the step announced by Russia," the source said.

1223 GMT — Russia's nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible, NATO says

NATO has criticised Russia for its "dangerous and irresponsible" nuclear rhetoric, a day after Putin said Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.