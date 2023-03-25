Saturday, March 25, 2023

More than 5,000 former criminals have been pardoned after finishing their contracts to fight in Russia's Wagner mercenary group against Ukraine, the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said.

Prigozhin emerged from the shadows and recruited thousands of men from prisons, offering them the chance of freedom in return for serving in some of the most dangerous battles in Ukraine.

"At the present time, more than 5,000 people have been released on pardon after completing their contracts with Wagner," Prigozhin said in an audio clip posted on Telegram.

Prigozhin said just 0.31 percent of those pardoned after Wagner service had gone on to commit crime, a figure he said was 10-20 times less than the standard indicators.

1729 GMT — Putin says Moscow has deal with Belarus to station nuclear weapons there

Russia has struck a deal with neighbouring Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons on its territory, TASS news agency quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying.

Such a move would not violate nuclear nonproliferation agreements, Putin said, adding that the United States had stationed nuclear weapons on the territory of European allies.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has long raised the issue of stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which borders Poland, Putin said.

"We agreed with Lukashenko that we would place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the nonproliferation regime," TASS quoted Putin as saying.

1724 GMT — Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus: UK

Britain's Defence Ministry has said in its latest intelligence update that “Russia's assault on the Donbass town of Bakhmut has largely stalled. This is likely primarily a result of extreme attrition of the Russian force.”

Russia is likely shifting its focus toward two other sectors, which “suggests an overall return to a more defensive operational design after inconclusive results from its attempts to conduct a general offensive since January,” the UK ministry wrote on Twitter.

However, the Ukrainian military cautioned that a change in strategy was not yet clear and that Bakhmut remained Russia's main point of attack for now.

1131 GMT — Türkiye favours 'immediate cessation' of Ukraine war: Erdogan

In a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated the need for “immediate cessation” of the Ukraine conflict.

Erdogan conveyed to Putin “the importance Türkiye attaches to the immediate cessation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through negotiations,” the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

He also thanked Putin for his “positive stance regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.”

1118 GMT — Polish ammunition firm to boost output severalfold as part of EU-Ukraine plan

Polish ammunition maker Dezamet, a unit of state arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), will substantially boost capacity to supply EU-funded ammunition to Ukraine, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

Seventeen EU member states and Norway this week agreed to jointly procure ammunition to help Ukraine and to replenish their own stockpiles, the European Defence Agency said.

"This plant can count on new orders and funds, we will be launching new production lines at this company and the others to produce ammunition," Morawiecki told Radio RMF when asked about Breton's visit to the factory.

"We want to multiply the output severalfold as quickly as possible," he said.

0955 GMT — New Zealand tells China its concern on lethal aid to Russia

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has expressed concern to China over any provision of lethal aid to support Russia in its war against Ukraine during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart.

Her press office detailed Mahuta's cautionary remarks in Beijing, days after Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his trip to Moscow, a warm affair in which Xi and Putin praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship.

Mahuta also told Qin's predecessor Wang Yi, now the Chinese Communist Party’s most senior foreign policy official, that peace and prosperity are the expectations of all parties, according to China’s official news agency Xinhua. New Zealand supports the political settlement of disputes through dialogue, she was quoted saying in the report.

Wang said the pressing task is to achieve a ceasefire and resume peace talks, and that China would continue to play a constructive role to promote a political settlement, the agency added.