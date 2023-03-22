At least 10 soldiers were killed in renewed fighting in Yemen, military and government sources told AFP news agency, despite diplomatic efforts to halt the long-running war in the Arab world's poorest country.

The clashes late on Tuesday took place in oil-producing Marib province, one of the main battlegrounds and the scene of sporadic fighting even during a lull in hostilities over the past year.

Houthi rebels attacked a mountainous area and have been engaged in a build-up of forces in the region, two military sources told AFP.

Government and military sources, as well as residents also confirmed the fighting to Reuters news agency.

The Houthis are the de facto authorities in northern Yemen, and they are known to be supported by Iran.

"The Houthis launched an attack on hills overlooking Harib district, south of Marib, and made progress on that front, causing the displacement of dozens of families," one of the sources told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"At least 10 soldiers were killed, in addition to an unknown number of attackers," the source added. The details of the clash were confirmed by a second military official.

Marib, which lies around 120 km east of the capital Sanaa, had been the main frontline before the UN-brokered truce was first agreed last April, as forces of a Saudi-led military coalition repelled advances by the Houthi movement bent on seizing full control of the province in central Yemen.

A spokes man for the Houthi group did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the escalation.

