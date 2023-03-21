Türkiye and Iraq have reiterated their commitment to combatting all forms of terrorism.

It is clear that terror groups such as the PKK, Daesh and FETO "pose a threat to both countries," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a joint news conference with Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani in Ankara on Tuesday.

"During our meeting, we discussed all aspects of our bilateral relations. We reaffirmed our determination to fight all forms of terrorism," he said, adding that their talks focused on Türkiye's efforts against the terrorist organisations.

"Our expectation from our Iraqi brethren is that they will designate the PKK as a terror group and clear their lands of this bloodthirsty terrorist organisation," Erdogan said.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

"Türkiye, again, is the greatest defender of Iraq's political unity and territorial integrity," Erdogan said.

Although differences in understanding may arise between neighbours at times, Türkiye and Iraq have always proved that they are determined to solve the issues in line with neighbourhood law, he added.

Erdogan also thanked the Iraq government and its people for their solidarity after the two powerful earthquakes shook Türkiye's southern regions on February 6, and said the premier's visit is viewed as a token of the friendship of the Iraqi people.

'New Silk Road'