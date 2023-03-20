Shares of Credit Suisse have plunged 60.5 percent after the announcement that banking giant UBS would buy its troubled rival for almost $3.25 billion in a deal orchestrated by regulators to stave off further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.

UBS shares also were down 8 percent on the Swiss stock exchange, in early trading on Monday.

Swiss authorities urged UBS to take over its smaller rival after a plan for Credit Suisse to borrow up to 50 billion francs ($54 billion) failed to reassure investors and the bank’s customers. Shares of Credit Suisse and other banks plunged last week after the failure of two banks in the US raised questions about other potentially weak global financial institutions.

Markets remained jittery on Monday despite the best efforts of regulators to restore calm. In the US, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced late Sunday that New York Community Bank has agreed to buy a significant chunk of the failed Signature Bank in a $2.7 billion deal.

Global stock markets sank, with Hong Kong’s main index sliding more than 3 percent. Market benchmarks in Frankfurt and Paris opened down more than 1 percent, with European banking stocks dropping more than 2 percent. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Wall Street futures were off 1 percent.

Credit Suisse is among 30 financial institutions known as globally systemically important banks, and authorities were worried about the fallout if it were to fail.

“An uncontrolled collapse of Credit Suisse would lead to incalculable consequences for the country and the international financial system,” Swiss President Alain Berset said as he announced the deal Sunday night.

UBS is bigger but Credit Suisse wields considerable influence, with $1.4 trillion in assets under management. It has significant trading desks around the world, caters to the rich through its wealth management business, and is a major mergers and acquisitions advisor. The bank did weather the 2008 financial crisis without assistance, unlike UBS.