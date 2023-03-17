Spacesuits are undoubtedly life-saving for astronauts as the unprotected human body can only endure the harsh environment of space for a brief moment.

But contrary to popular belief from Sci-Fi films and literature, astronauts don’t suddenly freeze when their space helmets crack. Instead, right away the flesh begins to expand to twice its size and consciousness begins to fade after around 15 seconds as oxygen deprivation begins.

This week, NASA unveiled the first prototype for a next-generation spacesuit tailored for its astronauts on missions to the moon in the next few years.

NASA chief Bill Nelson said the new suits, dubbed the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Units, "will open opportunities for more people to explore and conduct science on the moon than ever before".

They are said to be more flexible than the old Apollo designs, have a greater range of motion and incorporate advances in life-support systems, pressure garments and avionics.

The suits are also designed to fit a broad range of potential wearers — at least 90 percent of the American male and female population.

But how are spacesuits designed and in what ways have they changed throughout the ages?

Types of suits and features

Spacesuits are designed to withstand space’s vacuum and extreme temperatures. They are made for missions that take place inside and outside a spacecraft, or for a hybrid of both.

“A spacesuit is much more than a set of clothes astronauts wear on spacewalks. A fully equipped spacesuit is really a one-person spacecraft,” NASA explains.

There are four main conceptual approaches to suit design: soft suits, hard suits, hybrid and skintight.

Soft suits are used mainly inside a pressurised spacecraft, such as the International Space Station (ISS), for intra-vehicular activities (IVA) that are designed to have safety precautions in case of loss of cabin pressure.

Despite the name “soft”, all space suit designs incorporate hard elements, especially at interfaces such as the waist seal, bearings and mostly back hatch.

Still, soft suits are lighter and more comfortable than those used outside the craft for extravehicular activities (EVA).

Hard suits designed for EVA must both protect the wearer against all conditions of space as well as ensure mobility. They are worn in the Earth’s orbit, outside the ISS, on the surface of the Moon and en route back to Earth from the Moon.

Hybrid spacesuits are made in combination to be used for intra/extravehicular activity (IEVA).

Depending on the mission, hard-shell suits are usually made of metal or composite materials and do not use fabric for joints.

Overall, all designs ensure astronauts are able to comfortably bend their limbs inside the suits, which is tricky as garments tend to stiffen against a vacuum.

The suit’s internal pressure can ease mobility as it can be less than the pressure of the Earth's atmosphere. This is because there is no need for the suit to carry nitrogen gas, which comprises about 78 percent of Earth's atmosphere but is not used by the body.

With lower pressure inside the suit, greater mobility is ensured. Meanwhile, mobility is achieved by careful joint design.

Suits also have a system to supply oxygen and eliminate carbon dioxide, temperature regulation, a communication system (which is typically provided through a helmet worn over the head), storage of water to drink and a means of collecting bodily waste.

More advanced suits also include protection from ultraviolet radiation and small micrometeoroids and a means to manoeuvre, dock, release and tether onto a craft.

But since the launch of NASA’s first spacesuit to its latest tailored lunar wear, several features have changed and evolved.

