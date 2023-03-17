France's foreign ministry has refused to comment on a mysterious deadly incident involving a French-made helicopter, which reportedly carried suspected PKK terrorists, before it crashed in northern Iraq two days ago.

In response to an Anadolu news agency query about the incident, the French Foreign Ministry said on Friday, “We have no comment.”

The aircraft, a Eurocopter AS350, crashed on Wednesday evening in Dohuk province in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, "killing all passengers", counter-terrorism officials from the region said.

Lawk Ghafuri, the head of foreign media relations in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), wrote on social media that "at least five passengers of the helicopter" had been killed.

"Some of the passengers who were killed during the incident were PKK members according to initial investigations," he told AFP news agency in a separate interview.

The KRG clarified that the helicopter did not belong to the PKK, but it confirmed that a number of terrorists were on board the aircraft.

