NASA has unveiled the first prototype for a newly designed next-generation spacesuit specially tailored and accessorised for the first astronauts expected to venture back to the moon's surface in the next few years.

The latest in moon-wear was displayed on Wednesday at the Johnson Space Center in Houston during an event hosted for the media and students by Axiom Space, the Texas-based company contracted by NASA to build suits for Artemis, successor to the Apollo moon program.

NASA chief Bill Nelson said the new spacesuits "will open opportunities for more people to explore and conduct science on the moon then ever before".

Branded by Axiom as the "Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit," or AxEMU for short, the new suits are more streamlined and flexible than the old Apollo get-ups, with greater rang e of motion and variability in size and fit.

They are designed to fit a broad range of potential wearers, accommodating at least 90% of the US male and female population, NASA said. They also will incorporate advances in life-support systems, pressure garments and avionics.

