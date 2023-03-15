At least 13 people have been killed by flash floods in Türkiye's southeastern Adiyaman and Sanliurfa provinces, the interior minister said.

Suleyman Soylu told reporters in Sanliurfa on Wednesday that 12 people were killed in Sanliurfa and two in Adiyaman.

He said search and rescue efforts for five people who are missing are currently underway in three locations.

"Heavy rain started in the earthquake area as of 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday. As of 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday, this rain intensified in Sanliurfa and Adiyaman," he said.

Heavy downpours caused a river, especially in Adiyaman's Tut district and in Malatya's Dogansehir district to overflow causing flooding, he added.

The Sanliurfa governorship announced on Twitter that education at all levels was suspended for one day.

After a woman died in the floodwater, the body of another woman was found in the ongoing search and rescue efforts in Tut.