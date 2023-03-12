Suspected ADF militants have killed at least 17 people in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local officials said, only days after the Daesh-aligned group conducted another massacre in the troubled region.

The latest attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday at Kirindera in North Kivu province's Beni territory, according to village chief Katembo Kahongya.

"We have 17 dead and four wounded," he told AFP, adding that the militants had also set fire to buildings. "They used bladed weapons and fire to execute the population," Kahongya said.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which the Daesh terror group claims as its central African affiliate, is one of the deadliest armed militias in eastern DRC, accused of slaughtering thousands of civilians.

Former North Kivu Governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita also tweeted that suspected ADF fighters had killed 19 people at the village, noting the figure was provisional.

Continuing violence