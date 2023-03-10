The EU’s fundraiser to support Türkiye and Syria will be held on March 20 instead of March 16, the European Commission has announced.

“The EU and its Member States intend to make a significant pledge for further relief, recovery, and reconstruction in Türkiye and further relief, recovery, and rehabilitation in Syria,” the European Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The donors' conference will be co-hosted by Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, representing the Swedish turning presidency of the Council of the EU.

The EU has so far allocated €12 million ($12.7 million) in humanitarian aid for the immediate needs of the population in Türkiye, and another €10 million for Syria.