Türkiye has condemned the recurrence of a "vile attack" on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, and a Turkish flag in Denmark.

"It is unacceptable to allow these vile attacks under the guise of freedom of expression," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, pointing out that the act was allowed despite several warnings by Ankara.

Danish Ambassador Danny Annan was summoned to the ministry and Türkiye’s stance on the issue was conveyed to him, the statement said.

The ministry stressed that Türkiye will continue its efforts, both on multilateral platforms and at the bilateral level, against such "vile attacks" and "hate crimes."

READ MORE: Latest Quran-burning in Denmark shows politicisation of anti-Muslim hate