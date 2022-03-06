LeBron James has capped a season-best, 56-point performance with a dunk during a late 8-0 run as the Los Angeles Lakers survived a frantic finish to outlast the visiting Golden State Warriors 124-116.

The points on Saturday were the most James has scored as a member of the Lakers, while his 50-point game was the 13th of his career.

His previous high since joining Los Angeles had been 51 points at Miami in 2018.

James' career-high is 61 points for Miami against the Charlotte Hornets in 2014.

The Lakers won the game at the foul line, finishing 18 for 21. Meanwhile, the Warriors missed 10 of their 19 tries.

Third-highest scoring game

Despite James' brilliance, the Lakers had found themselves down 112-111 after a Jonathan Kuminga dunk with 3:47 to go.