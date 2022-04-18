Twitter's board of directors says it adopted a “poison pill” defence in order to protect the social media platform from “coercive or otherwise unfair” takeover tactics.

The company announced the move on Friday and provided more details in a regulatory filing early Monday. On Thursday,

Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed an offer to buy the company for $43 billion, or $54.20 per share. He currently owns about nine percent of Twitter shares.

A rights agreement enacted by the board would give shareholders as of April 25 the right to buy one one-thousandth of a share of preferred stock for each common share they own, at a price of $210 if the 15 percent threshold any person or group of investors who acquire 15 percent or more of the company’s shares without board approval, Twitter said in a Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The preferred stock would have the same voting rights as a common share. It would give existing shareholders more votes, making it harder for an investor to take control of the company. The filing does not specifically mention Musk.

"The effect of the agreement may be to “render more difficult or discourage a merger, tender or exchange offer or other business combination involving the company,” the filing said.

Despite the poison pill defence, the board is still leaving open the possibility of negotiating with Musk or another suitor. The filing says the rights agreement should not interfere with any merger, offer or other business combination approved by the board.

Musk's offer still on table

Twitter's board hasn't formally rejected Musk's offer.