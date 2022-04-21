A die-hard Queen fan has unveiled a life-size bronze statue of vocalist Freddie Mercury on South Korea's resort island of Jeju, after an eight-year quest to honour his late hero.

Businessman and Queen superfan Baek Soon-yeob spent $40,000 (50 million won) commissioning the 177-centimetre statue of Mercury, which was unveiled on Thursday on the scenic Jeju coast.

South Korean Queen fans made a pilgrimage to Jeju Island to attend the event.

Queen guitarist Brian May, clutching a model of the statue Baek had sent him, told fans via video message that he was with them "in spirit" on Jeju, and said "I know he (Mercury) would be happy with it."

It is the second statue of the late singer approved by Queen's label - the first is in Montreux, Switzerland, where Mercury lived and recorded Queen albums.

An eight-year effort

The British rock band Queen is popular in South Korea, although their music was banned in the 1970s by then-military dictator Park Chung-hee's regime, which considered it "unsuitable".

57-year-old Baek used to listen to bootleg recordings of Freddie Mercury. His songs "kept me going despite many hurdles along the way", Baek said, adding it had been an emotional eight-year effort to build the statue.