The 36-year-old Briton Kell Brook, who was world welterweight champion from 2014-17, has announced his retirement.

“It's over for me. I'll never box again,” he said in an interview with British newspaperThe Sunday Telegraph.

His last fight, therefore, was his win over longtime rival Amir Khan in a grudge match in February.

“Truth is, boxing is a very, very tough, dangerous sport," Brook said in the story published Saturday, "one in which you can be legally killed in the ring, and I’ve finished now with all my faculties intact.”

The finest moment of Brook's career came when he beat Shawn Porter to win the world title in 2014.

He was beaten by Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford but earned plaudits in the process.