A young inventor quit his job and took up studies at the University of Bristol Robotics Laboratory, so he could help people with dementia. He came up with a unique wearable technology geared towards people living with dementia: socks.

Why did Zeke Steer quit his job?

The reason was personal: Dr Zeke Steer’s great-grandmother was diagnosed with dementia and would become agitated and aggressive. Her gentle nature gave way to sharp outbursts, and she even went as far as to say that Steer’s grandmother (her daughter) was stealing from her.

Steer, a UK citizen, left his job as a software engineer in the defence industry and decided to investigate how wearable technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) could help alleviate his great-grandmother’s dementia symptoms.

What did Steer do?

Steer remembers his great-grandmother, Kath, as a “gentle and sociable” woman who enjoyed jazz music – but dementia had taken her mental faculties from her to a considerable extent: “Several years after her dementia diagnosis, she became prone to bouts of aggression which placed tremendous strain on my family.”

That’s why he decided to look into how wearable technologies and AI could help with his great-grandmother's symptoms.

While he was at graduate school, Steer volunteered at a dementia care home operated by the St Monica Trust, Garden House at Cote Lane. He learned that his great-grandmother’s behaviour wasn’t unique to her.

While he was volunteering there, Steer came upon the idea of Milbotix –– a wearables company he launched in February 2020. "I came to see that my great grandmother wasn't an isolated episode, and that distressed behaviours are very common," he explained.

What are smart socks?

The smart socks look and feel like normal socks; are machine washable and don’t need to be charged – yet they are able to track heart rate, sweat levels and motion that gives feedback as to how a person’s feeling. The person’s anxiety level can be monitored by caregivers who look at an app that generates data from the socks.

At the moment, there are other options to monitor stress levels by measuring heart rate and sweat, but these wearables are wrist straps that can stigmatise patients or create more stress for the wearer.

Steer said: "The foot is actually a great place to collect data about stress, and socks are a familiar piece of clothing that people wear every day.

"Our research shows that the socks can accurately recognise signs of stress—which could really help not just those with dementia and autism, but their caregivers too."