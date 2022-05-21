The women's and men’s professional tennis tours have announced they will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the Ukraine conflict.

The WTA and ATP announced their decisions late on Friday, two days before the start of the French Open — and a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27.

“The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our tour,” the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said in a statement.

“The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP ranking system.”

A statement attributed to Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Chairman and CEO Steve Simon and released by that tour on Friday echoed the same sentiment.

"The WTA believes that individual athletes participating in an individual sport should not be penalised or prevented from competing solely because of their nationalities or the decisions made by the governments of their countries.”

In addition, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Friday it would not grant its ranking points for the junior and wheelchair events at Wimbledon this year.

