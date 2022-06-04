Iga Swiatek has cruised to her second French Open title by dominating teenager Coco Gauff in the final, as the world number one claimed her 35th successive victory.

The 21-year-old Polish star stormed to a 6-1, 6-3 win on Saturday in only 68 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier, equalling Venus Williams' record for the longest winning run by a woman in the 21st century.

Swiatek celebrated her sixth straight title this year in the players' box with her friends and family.

"I told Coco 'Don't cry' and that's what I am doing. Congrats to Coco," said an emotional Swiatek.

"You are doing an amazing job. At your age, I was on my first year on tour and I did not know what I was doing. You will find it, I am sure of that."

A disconsolate Gauff was left sitting on her seat in tears after a nervous performance, punctuated by 23 unforced errors and three double faults.

'I'm sorry'

The 18-year-old American came up short in her bid to become the youngest Grand Slam singles champion since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

"I want to congratulate Iga, what you've done on tour in these past couple of months has been amazing," said Gauff, as the tears flowed again when she thanked her team.