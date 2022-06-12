Max Verstappen has extended his Formula One championship lead by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc retired from the lead with an engine failure.

Leclerc started from pole on Sunday but immediately lost the lead to Sergio Perez, Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, in the first corner.

The Ferrari driver regained the lead with a smart strategy call to pit under “virtual safety car” speed restrictions while the two Red Bull cars stayed out.

Leclerc seemed to poised to challenge for the win, but the Monaco driver's car started spewing smoke on lap 20 of 51 and he had to pull into the pits. It was his second retirement in three races.

“It hurts. We really need to look into that for it to not happen again. I don’t really find the right words to describe, obviously it is very disappointing," Leclerc said.

Verstappen had passed Perez shortly before Leclerc's failure and the reigning F1 champion cruised to his fifth win of the season.

A terrible day for Ferrari

There were more late reliability concerns Sunday when Verstappen told his team the car felt odd under braking, but he was able to make it to the finish.