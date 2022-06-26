Wales forward Gareth Bale has confirmed his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC (LAFC) following his departure from LaLiga champions Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old, who signed for Spanish giants Real from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then-record transfer fee of $105.54 million (100 million euros), made the announcement on Sunday.

He is set to join as a free agent with his contract due to end this summer.

Bale confirmed the move with a tweet Saturday, writing, “See you soon, Los Angeles," alongside a video of himself in an LAFC jersey and hat.

Bale enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Real, winning three LaLiga titles, five Champions League crowns, three Club World Cups and the Spanish Cup, although his time at the club was marred by injuries.

The Welshman will likely be best remembered for scoring twice, including a stunning overhead kick, in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool.

He also netted a superb winner against Barcelona in the 2014 Copa del Rey final.