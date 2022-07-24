Italian vessels have recovered five bodies and rescued 674 people packed on a fishing boat adrift in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast while European charities reported saving more than 500 more.

According to the Italian Coast Guard on Sunday, some of the survivors had to be plucked from the sea in the Italian operation on Saturday that was carried out 120 miles (190 kilometres) off the coast of Calabria by a Navy mercantile ship, three Coast Guard patrol boats and a financial police boat.

All of those rescued were brought to ports in Calabria and Sicily.

The causes of death for the five dead were not immediately known.

The Coast Guard said it was just one in a series of rescues in recent days in the Italian search and rescue area of the central Mediterranean, as desperate people fleeing poverty or oppression seek a better life in Europe.

In one case, a helicopter was called to evacuate a woman in need of medical treatment from a migrant boat in a precarious condition, the Coast Guard said.

