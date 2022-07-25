The recent rise in cases of acute hepatitis among children is likely linked to a common childhood virus, two independent studies from British researchers have suggested.

Countries across the world began reporting cases of severe liver inflammation, or hepatitis of unknown origin, in children in April 2022.

At least 1,010 cases have now been found in 35 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

In total, 46 children have required a liver transplant and 22 have died.

Early on, experts suggested that adenovirus – a type of virus that causes the common cold – could be linked to the outbreak.

Studies led by University of Glasgow and Great Ormond Street Hospital in London have suggested that another common virus, adeno-associated virus 2 (AAV2), was present in most cases, and is likely involved in the rare but severe liver complications.

The researchers said it was unclear if AAV2 found in samples from the children was an indicator of prior adenovirus infection or a cause in its own right.

It has not previously been known to cause disease and cannot replicate without a "helper virus," like adenovirus.

