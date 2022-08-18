The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) has called on any new owner of the Premier League club must be willing to invest heavily to restore its former glory amid speculation of a sale by the Glazer family.

"Speculation is mounting about a potential change of ownership or new investors at Manchester United. Whilst supporters have called for change, of course this has to be the right change" MUST said in a statement on Thursday.

"Any prospective new owner or investor has to be committed to the culture, ethos and best traditions of the club. They have to be willing to invest to restore United to former glories, and that investment must be real new money spent on the playing side and the stadium" the group explained.

A new ownership structure must embed supporters and include fan share ownership, the group added.