An Australian activist, who set out to run 200 marathons to draw attention to global water shortages that are increasing with climate change, has run her 78th marathon race in Istanbul.

“We’re literally in the middle of a massive water problem of a water crisis around the world,” Guli said on Sunday about her “Run Blue” campaign to raise awareness about the water footprint.

Starting her first marathon in her home country on March 22, World Water Day, Mina Guli, 52, set foot in the Turkish metropolis to start the European leg of her campaign after completing marathons in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa and Türkiye’s Lake Tuz (Salt Lake) in the central province of Konya.

“Unfortunately, for most people it is hidden, but I’ve seen it and I want the world to see it, too,” she said.

Guli pointed out that companies are responsible for almost 90 percent of the world’s water use, directly or indirectly, and she aspires to convince 200 countries to take concrete action or “Run Blue” by completing the marathons by the start of the UN World Conference in March 2023.

'Failure isn't an option'

Guli underlined that with accelerating climate change, the global water crisis requires urgent action.

“We cannot hope anymore. Now we need to make things happen. We’re beyond the time of hope. We are into the time of opportunity for change because frankly, failure isn’t an option. We don’t have a planet B,” she said.