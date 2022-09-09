POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Jabeur, Swiatek to meet in first US Open final for both
Fifth seed Ons Jabeur dominates semi-final against Caroline Garcia, winning 6-1, 6-3 in just 1hr 6min. In another semi-final, No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek beats No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Jabeur, Swiatek to meet in first US Open final for both
Jabeur, 28, was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now will be the first African woman to participate in US Open final. / AFP
September 9, 2022

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur has demolished Caroline Garcia in straight sets to become the first African woman in history to reach the final of the US Open.

Fifth seed Jabeur dominated Garcia from start to finish of a one-sided semi-final on Thursday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning 6-1, 6-3 in just 1hr 6min.

Jabeur, who also made history as the first African woman to reach the final of Wimbledon in July, will play either world number one Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Saturday's final.

Jabeur improved to 6-0 in semifinals this season and earned her tour-leading 92nd victory in all since the start of 2021. 

The No. 91 came to the quarterfinals this week when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, who eliminated Serena Williams in the third round.

Recommended

Swiatek downs Sabalenka

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to set up a US Open final showdown with Jabeur.

Two-time French Open champion Swiatek came from behind to defeat sixth-seed Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium and reach her maiden US Open final.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now