Liverpool's match with Chelsea and Manchester United's clash with Leeds have been postponed due to policing pressures ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Premier League has announced.

Seven Premier League games will go ahead this weekend, the league said on Monday.

Brighton & Hove Albion's match against Crystal Palace on Saturday will also remain postponed, it added.

Despite the strike since being cancelled, the match remains off.

Arsenal's trip to Brentford on Sunday has also been moved forward two hours to a midday kick-off.

"Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures," the Premier League said in a statement.