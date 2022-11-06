POLITICS
Türkiye gymnast Adem Asil is men's rings world champion
Asil, 23, picks up his first world title at 2022 World Gymnastics Championships, leaving behind China's Jingyuan Zoum who came in second and Courtney Tulloch of UK, who took the third position.
Turkey's Adem Asil celebrates with medal on the podium after winning gold at the men's apparatus final rings. / Reuters
November 6, 2022

Türkiye's athlete Adem Asil has won the gold medal in men's rings event at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships.

Asil won the top medal with 14,933 points on Saturday — day eight of the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool.

China's Jingyuan Zou came in second and Courtney Tulloch from the United Kingdom came in third.

"I can't explain my emotions. I'm so happy because my first world medal is a gold. It is a second World Championship gold for Turkey, so I am very happy," the 23-year-old gymnast told the media.

"I am over the Moon. I worked very hard and finally here I am a World Champion. I can’t believe it. I finally made it. I can't believe it."

"There is nothing more beautiful and proud than this. I am so happy," said Yilmaz Goktekin, head coach of Türkiye's national team.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
