Formula One Champion Verstappen ends season with 15th win
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stayed ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez at the start and was never seriously challenged after that on his way to the win.
A year on from Verstappen's tense and controversial win over Lewis Hamilton to seal his first title, there was little drama at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday. / AP
November 20, 2022

Max Verstappen has extended his record with a 15th win of the year. He finished the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix first to end one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.

Verstappen stayed ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez at the start and was never seriously challenged after that on his way to the win.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc held off Perez’s challenge on old tires to finish second and clinch second place in the championship standings, thwarting Red Bull's bid to have its drivers place first and second.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel placed 10th for Aston Martin as he retires from F1 after 16 years. 

A hydraulic problem ended Lewis Hamilton's race for Mercedes as the seven-time champion finished an F1 season without a win for the first time in his career.

READ MORE: Verstappen beats Hamilton, becomes US Grand Prix champion

SOURCE:AP
